MSP: Murder suspect from Texas captured in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A fugitive wanted for murder in Texas was arrested by Massachusetts State Police Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, 40-year old Eugene Reid was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. inside an apartment located at 62 School Street in Waltham. Reid was wanted for a May shooting homicide at a nightclub in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Eugene Reid (Courtesy: Corpus Christi Police Department)

According to Corpus Christi police, Reid was booked in on one outstanding warrant for Murder ($1,000,000 Bond) and is being held in Massachusetts until he is extradited to Texas.