MSP: Suspect arrested for road rage stabbing incident

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Massachusetts State Police arrested a suspect wanted for stabbing another man during a road rage incident in West Roxbury.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio, 27-year-old Drew D. Lamb of Medford was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation was conducted into the road rage incident on the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury on Saturday. Boston police along with State Troopers were called responded to the incident and found a 42-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

“Their investigation determined that the victim and a family member were driving in a Toyota Tacoma pickup on the VFW Parkway on Saturday afternoon. Simultaneously, Lamb was driving a black 2010 Cadillac CTS on the Parkway. The operators began passing and exchanging words with each other. Prior to the Centre Street intersection, both vehicles pulled over. Evidence indicates that Lamb exited his vehicle with a knife and approached the Tacoma. The victim then exited his pickup and the two began fighting. During the fight LAMB stabbed the victim in the chest, according to the evidence. Lamb then re-entered the Cadillac and fled the scene.” David Procopio, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson

The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section found the Cadillac Tuesday afternoon parked on Porter Street in Salem, that is a residence of a known associate of Lamb’s. He was taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest and arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court.