MSP Troopers arrest man for animal cruelty

REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Revere for animal cruelty after it was determined that he chained a dog to a steel rod at the edge of a beach, with the intention of drowning the dog in the high tide.

According to a statement issued by the Massachusetts State Police, the dog was rescued by officers and the owner of a kennel in Revere. The dog, later determined to be named Killer, had been chained to the bottom of the ramp from Winthrop Parkway to Short Beach.

Following an investigation, police report that 27-year-old Elias Pacheco-Osario from Revere Massachusetts was arrested for his involvement in leaving the male pit bull mix to die. Evidence tying Pacheco-Osario to the crime include a witness statement and multiple videos showing him walking Killer toward the spot of the ramp. After arresting Pacheco-Osario, Police report that he confessed to being Killer’s owner, and that he left the dog on the shoreline because he “could not keep the dog any longer.”

Pacheco-Osario was subsequently arrested for animal cruelty with bail set for $340. Pacheco-Osario posted bail and is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.

Killer is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.