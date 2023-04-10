CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent robbery of goods from a box truck Monday morning on I-93 South in Canton.

According to State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, preliminary investigation states that a 2016 Freightliner that was operated by a New Jersey man, was in heavy traffic when two suspects exited a car on the highway, opened the back of the man’s truck, and took multiple boxes that reportedly contained smartphones.

The suspects then re-entered the car and drove away going southbound. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The incident is being investigated by MSP Troop H detectives and patrols. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.