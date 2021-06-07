MUG SHOTS: 5 arrested after AT&T armed robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, West Springfield Police Dispatch received a 911 call about a reported armed robbery at the AT&T Store at 1018 Riverdale Street.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, a patrol officer and narcotics detectives spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle sped off and a chase began southbound on Riverdale Street. The pursuit ended at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam, following a crash between the suspect vehicle and several cruisers.
The suspect vehicle crashed into several cruisers, ending the chase at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam. With assistance from State Police and Agawam Police, four individuals were arrested immediately. One person ran away on foot, but was arrested by area officers.
One suspect and an officer were taken to a hospital, but have since been released.
Officers found firearms and other evidence related to the armed robbery. Multiple agencies are investigating.
Saviana Bourne (23) from Middletown, Connecticut is charged with the following:
- Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Stop/Yield, Fail To
- Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Registration Suspended, Op Mv With
- Unlicensed Operation Of Mv
- Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle
- Stop For Police, Fail
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal
- Conspiracy
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Speeding Rate Of Speed Exceeding Posted Limit
Deshawn Baugh (19) from Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:
- Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti
- Conspiracy
- Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed
Alex Josephs (21) from Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:
- Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti
- Conspiracy
- Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed
Shaquille Raymond (23) of Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:
- Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti
- Conspiracy
- Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed
- A&B To Rob, Firearm-armed
Ronaldo Smith (23) of Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:
- Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess
- Firearm, Carry Without License
- Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti
- Conspiracy
- Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed