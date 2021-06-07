MUG SHOTS: 5 arrested after AT&T armed robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, West Springfield Police Dispatch received a 911 call about a reported armed robbery at the AT&T Store at 1018 Riverdale Street.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a patrol officer and narcotics detectives spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle sped off and a chase began southbound on Riverdale Street. The pursuit ended at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam, following a crash between the suspect vehicle and several cruisers.

The suspect vehicle crashed into several cruisers, ending the chase at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam. With assistance from State Police and Agawam Police, four individuals were arrested immediately. One person ran away on foot, but was arrested by area officers.

One suspect and an officer were taken to a hospital, but have since been released.

Officers found firearms and other evidence related to the armed robbery. Multiple agencies are investigating.

(West Springfield Police Department)

Saviana Bourne (23) from Middletown, Connecticut is charged with the following:

Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked

Marked Lanes Violation

Stop/Yield, Fail To

Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Registration Suspended, Op Mv With

Unlicensed Operation Of Mv

Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle

Stop For Police, Fail

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess

Firearm, Carry Without License

Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal

Conspiracy

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Speeding Rate Of Speed Exceeding Posted Limit

Deshawn Baugh (19) from Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:

Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess

Firearm, Carry Without License

Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti

Conspiracy

Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed

Alex Josephs (21) from Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:

Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess

Firearm, Carry Without License

Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti

Conspiracy

Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed

Shaquille Raymond (23) of Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following:

Robbery, Firearm-armed & Masked

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Ammunition Without Fid Card, Possess

Firearm, Carry Without License

Firearm Transport Into Commonwealth, Criminal Acti

Conspiracy

Assault To Rob, Firearm-armed

A&B To Rob, Firearm-armed

Ronaldo Smith (23) of Hartford, Connecticut is charged with the following: