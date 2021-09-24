MUG SHOTS: 9 men arrested in Springfield “anti-John” effort

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested nine men Thursday afternoon on charges of soliciting a prostitute, following an “anti-John” detail in the city.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the men arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee are:

James Leblanc (33) of Springfield, also charged with resisting arrest Daniel Orlik (52) of Chicopee Ralph Forbes (72) of Springfield Mikhail Crikrizov (39) of Chicopee Michael Mitchell (28) of Springfield Humberto Ramos (59) of Springfield, also charged with possession of a Class B drug Andy Ocasio (38) of Springfield Hector Sugranes (60) of Springfield Carlito Ogando (47) of Springfield

All of the arrests were made in the South End area after offering to pay for a sexual act from an undercover officer. There have been 46 people arrested this year for soliciting prostitution.