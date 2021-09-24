MUG SHOTS: 9 men arrested in Springfield “anti-John” effort

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested nine men Thursday afternoon on charges of soliciting a prostitute, following an “anti-John” detail in the city.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the men arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee are:
- James Leblanc (33) of Springfield, also charged with resisting arrest
- Daniel Orlik (52) of Chicopee
- Ralph Forbes (72) of Springfield
- Mikhail Crikrizov (39) of Chicopee
- Michael Mitchell (28) of Springfield
- Humberto Ramos (59) of Springfield, also charged with possession of a Class B drug
- Andy Ocasio (38) of Springfield
- Hector Sugranes (60) of Springfield
- Carlito Ogando (47) of Springfield
All of the arrests were made in the South End area after offering to pay for a sexual act from an undercover officer. There have been 46 people arrested this year for soliciting prostitution.