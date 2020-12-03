MUG SHOTS: Police chase in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police released additional information Thursday after two men were arrested on Wednesday afternoon that led police on a car chase.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Narcotic Detectives received information from the probation department that 21-year-old Anthony Domino was allegedly in possession of two firearms. Detectives arrived at a Chestnut Street apartment and saw a duffle bag that was tossed from the 6th floor.

A driver pulled up to the apartment and the passenger got out and grabbed the duffle back and returned to the car, the car sped off. Detectives attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused and loss control, crashing into a fence on Cedar Street. The driver and passenger took off running however, officers were able to catch the passenger after a brief foot pursuit. The driver was able to evade police. The duffle bag was found in the car and contained two firearms, one was loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition.

Kahsim Wilson (SPD)

The passenger, 21-year-old Kahsim Wilson of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Domino was arrested on Chestnut Street and was wearing a GPS bracelet for previous gun charges. In the apartment, officers found a firearm carrying case with a matching serial number of one of the firearms recovered from the duffle bag.

Anthony Domino (SPD)

Anthony Domino is charged with the following: