MUG SHOTS: Three men arrested for armed home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men have been arrested by Springfield officers after a home invasion on Hope Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were able to locate a suspected vehicle allegedly used in the home invasion and pulled the car over for a traffic stop around 1:00 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue and Cottage Street.

Inside the vehicle officers located a high capacity semi-automatic firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition and items that were stolen from the home. The following suspects were arrested, 37-year-old Benjamin Nunez from West Springfield , 46-year-old Jose Martinez from Chicopee, and 39-year-old Robert Nunez from Northampton.

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

Jose Martinez:

Home invasion

Possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent/drug crime

Possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense)

Possession of a high capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Armed & masked robbery

Larceny over $1200

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Benjamin Nunez:

Home invasion

Possession of a firearm with 3 prior violent/drug crime

Possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense)

Possession of a high capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Armed & masked robbery

Larceny over $1200

Robert Nunez:

Home invasion

Possession of a firearm with 3 prior violent/drug crime

Possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense)

Possession of a high capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Armed & masked robbery

Larceny over $1200

Walsh said a victim in the home invasion was not injured.