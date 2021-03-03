MUG SHOTS: Three men arrested for armed home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men have been arrested by Springfield officers after a home invasion on Hope Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were able to locate a suspected vehicle allegedly used in the home invasion and pulled the car over for a traffic stop around 1:00 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue and Cottage Street.
Inside the vehicle officers located a high capacity semi-automatic firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition and items that were stolen from the home. The following suspects were arrested, 37-year-old Benjamin Nunez from West Springfield , 46-year-old Jose Martinez from Chicopee, and 39-year-old Robert Nunez from Northampton.
Jose Martinez:
- Home invasion
- Possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent/drug crime
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a high capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Armed & masked robbery
- Larceny over $1200
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
Benjamin Nunez:
- Home invasion
- Possession of a firearm with 3 prior violent/drug crime
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a high capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Armed & masked robbery
- Larceny over $1200
Robert Nunez:
- Home invasion
- Possession of a firearm with 3 prior violent/drug crime
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a high capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Armed & masked robbery
- Larceny over $1200
Walsh said a victim in the home invasion was not injured.