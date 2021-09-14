Mugshot and charges released of woman allegedly involved with West Springfield bank robberies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested Monday in connection with two bank robberies in the West Springfield area.

According to a news release from the West Springfield Police Department, Wendi Rachel Young was arrested at the Bel-Air Motel located at 387 Riverdale Street and charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, Monday morning police received heard reports of a bank robbery at TD Bank on Riverdale Street. The suspect, identified as a woman, allegedly handed a note to the teller that demanded money. An undetermined amount of cash was given to the suspect and she left the bank on foot. A similar style robbery happened three days earlier at the The Freedom Credit Union on Union street in West Springfield. Young was identified as the robber in both incidents.

Police report that after an investigation, officer saw Young’s vehicle parked at the Bel Air Motel, where she recently began staying. She was arrested in the common area. Young is being held on $10,000 bail while she waits for arraignment.