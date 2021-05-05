MUGSHOT: Charges released for suspect of shooting on Spring Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several firearms charges for his involvement in a shooting on Spring Street Tuesday that left one victim seriously injured.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, an officer heard gunshots in the area of Spring and Pearl Streets and located a man who was shot on Spring Street around 12:20 p.m.

Detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old Edgar Gomez-Diaz and arrested him around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Pearl and Bridge Streets. He is facing the following charges:

Firearm-armed assault to murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.