HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 23 people were arrested in Holyoke during a high visibility detail with police patrolling known high crime areas.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police patrolled known high crime areas due to the sale of illegal narcotics and violence.
The high visibility patrol also checked the stairways and hallways of problem properties resulting in trespassing arrests, people who do not live in the buildings but are at known locations that are selling illegal narcotics.
The Holyoke Police Department has received several tips from citizens who want to report the crime happening in their community and allow their children to play safely in their own neighborhoods. If you have any information on illegal activity, you can anonymously text a tip or contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.
- Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone
- Text the information you want to send
- Send the text
- Text END to complete the message
“I enthusiastically support and applaud this effort by our Holyoke Police and the State Police. High visibility details are producing impressive results. And I greatly appreciate the continued commitment of law enforcement to help those struggling with addiction by directing them to intervention services,” said Mayor Joshua Garcia.
The following people were arrested during the high visibility detail:
Friday: 03/25/2022
Juvenile (16) from Springfield is charged with:
- Possession of Class A
- Possession of Class A to Distribute
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID
- Carry a loaded firearm without license to carry
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
- Possession of a firearm during a felony
- Possession Class B
Saturday: 03/26/2022
Stuart Chase (30) from Northampton is charged with:
- Trespass
Eddie Rivera (45) from Springfield is charged with:
- Trespass
Jeffery Spiller (35) from Easthampton is charged with:
- Trespass
Alex Echevarria (43) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
- Warrant
Edwin Rio Coello (36) from Chicopee is charged with:
- Trespass
Nicholas Boucher (29) from Windsor Locks, Conn. is charged with:
- Trespass
Steven Charpentier (52) from Chicopee is charged with:
- Possession of Class B
Sunday: 3/27/2022
Jonathan Figueroa Perez (26) from Chicopee is charged with:
- Warrant
- Trespass
Louis Salina (31) from West Springfield is charged with:
- Trespass
Kristen Hackett (35) from West Springfield is charged with:
- Trespass
Douglas Cass (32) from Hawley is charged with:
- Trespass
- 2 Warrants
Shana Ricko (30) from Chicopee is charged with:
- Trespass
Wednesday: 3/30/2022
Miranda Jordan (25) from Chicopee is charged with:
- Reckless operation of a m/v
- Possession of Class B
- Possession of Class B to Distribute
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a m/v
- Marked lanes violation
Friday: 04/01/2022
Rosemary Reyes (39) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
- Possession of Class A
- Possession of Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class B
William Melendez (38) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
- Possession of Class A
- Possession of Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class B
- Warrant
Louis Ocasio (41) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
- Possession of Class A
- Possession of Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class B
Saturday: 04/02/2022
Sylvester Ruderski (62) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
Ted Ilnicky (47) is charged with:
- Trespass
- Possession Class A
Davian Benitez (28) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
Jose Negron (40) from Springfield is charged with:
- Trespass
- Warrant
Kenneth Torres (26) from Holyoke is charged with:
- Trespass
- Possession to Distribute Class B
Luis Echevarria (23) from Easthampton is charged with:
- Trespass
- Possession to Distribute Class A