HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 23 people were arrested in Holyoke during a high visibility detail with police patrolling known high crime areas.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police patrolled known high crime areas due to the sale of illegal narcotics and violence.

The high visibility patrol also checked the stairways and hallways of problem properties resulting in trespassing arrests, people who do not live in the buildings but are at known locations that are selling illegal narcotics.

The Holyoke Police Department has received several tips from citizens who want to report the crime happening in their community and allow their children to play safely in their own neighborhoods. If you have any information on illegal activity, you can anonymously text a tip or contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone

on your cell phone Text the information you want to send

Send the text

Text END to complete the message

“I enthusiastically support and applaud this effort by our Holyoke Police and the State Police. High visibility details are producing impressive results. And I greatly appreciate the continued commitment of law enforcement to help those struggling with addiction by directing them to intervention services,” said Mayor Joshua Garcia.

The following people were arrested during the high visibility detail:

Stuart Chase: Holyoke Police Department

Eddie Rivera: Holyoke Police Department

Jeffery Spiller: Holyoke Police Department

Alex Echevarria: Holyoke Police Department

Edwin Rio Coello: Holyoke Police Department

Nicholas Boucher: Holyoke Police Department

Steven Charpentier: Holyoke Police Department

Jonathan Figueroa Perez: Holyoke Police Department

Louis Salina: Holyoke Police Department

Kristen Hackett: Holyoke Police Department

Douglas Cass: Holyoke Police Department

Shana Ricko: Holyoke Police Department

Miranda Jordan: Holyoke Police Department

Rosemary Reyes: Holyoke Police Department

William Melendez: Holyoke Police Department

Louis Ocasio: Holyoke Police Department

Sylvester Ruderski: Holyoke Police Department

Ted Ilnicky: Holyoke Police Department

Davian Benitez: Holyoke Police Department

Jose Negron: Holyoke Police Department

Kenneth Torres: Holyoke Police Department

Luis Echevarria: Holyoke Police Department

Holyoke Police Department

Friday: 03/25/2022

Juvenile (16) from Springfield is charged with:

Possession of Class A

Possession of Class A to Distribute

Possession of Ammunition without a FID

Carry a loaded firearm without license to carry

Possession of a firearm without a FID

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Possession Class B

Saturday: 03/26/2022

Stuart Chase (30) from Northampton is charged with:

Trespass

Eddie Rivera (45) from Springfield is charged with:

Trespass

Jeffery Spiller (35) from Easthampton is charged with:

Trespass

Alex Echevarria (43) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Warrant

Edwin Rio Coello (36) from Chicopee is charged with:

Trespass

Nicholas Boucher (29) from Windsor Locks, Conn. is charged with:

Trespass

Steven Charpentier (52) from Chicopee is charged with:

Possession of Class B

Sunday: 3/27/2022

Jonathan Figueroa Perez (26) from Chicopee is charged with:

Warrant

Trespass

Louis Salina (31) from West Springfield is charged with:

Trespass

Kristen Hackett (35) from West Springfield is charged with:

Trespass

Douglas Cass (32) from Hawley is charged with:

Trespass

2 Warrants

Shana Ricko (30) from Chicopee is charged with:

Trespass

Wednesday: 3/30/2022

Miranda Jordan (25) from Chicopee is charged with:

Reckless operation of a m/v

Possession of Class B

Possession of Class B to Distribute

Possession of an open container of alcohol in a m/v

Marked lanes violation

Friday: 04/01/2022

Rosemary Reyes (39) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Possession of Class A

Possession of Class B

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession to Distribute Class B

William Melendez (38) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Possession of Class A

Possession of Class B

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession to Distribute Class B

Warrant

Louis Ocasio (41) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Possession of Class A

Possession of Class B

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession to Distribute Class B

Saturday: 04/02/2022

Sylvester Ruderski (62) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Ted Ilnicky (47) is charged with:

Trespass

Possession Class A

Davian Benitez (28) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Jose Negron (40) from Springfield is charged with:

Trespass

Warrant

Kenneth Torres (26) from Holyoke is charged with:

Trespass

Possession to Distribute Class B

Luis Echevarria (23) from Easthampton is charged with: