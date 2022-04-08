HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 23 people were arrested in Holyoke during a high visibility detail with police patrolling known high crime areas.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police patrolled known high crime areas due to the sale of illegal narcotics and violence.

The high visibility patrol also checked the stairways and hallways of problem properties resulting in trespassing arrests, people who do not live in the buildings but are at known locations that are selling illegal narcotics.

The Holyoke Police Department has received several tips from citizens who want to report the crime happening in their community and allow their children to play safely in their own neighborhoods. If you have any information on illegal activity, you can anonymously text a tip or contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. 

  • Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone  
  • Text the information you want to send 
  • Send the text 
  • Text END to complete the message 

“I enthusiastically support and applaud this effort by our Holyoke Police and the State Police. High visibility details are producing impressive results. And I greatly appreciate the continued commitment of law enforcement to help those struggling with addiction by directing them to intervention services,” said Mayor Joshua Garcia.

The following people were arrested during the high visibility detail:

  • Stuart Chase
    Stuart Chase: Holyoke Police Department
  • Eddie Rivera
    Eddie Rivera: Holyoke Police Department
  • Jeffery Spiller
    Jeffery Spiller: Holyoke Police Department
  • Alex Echevarria
    Alex Echevarria: Holyoke Police Department
  • Edwin Rio Coello
    Edwin Rio Coello: Holyoke Police Department
  • Nicholas Boucher
    Nicholas Boucher: Holyoke Police Department
  • Steven Charpentier
    Steven Charpentier: Holyoke Police Department
  • Jonathan Figueroa Perez
    Jonathan Figueroa Perez: Holyoke Police Department
  • Louis Salina
    Louis Salina: Holyoke Police Department
  • Kristen Hackett
    Kristen Hackett: Holyoke Police Department
  • Douglas Cass
    Douglas Cass: Holyoke Police Department
  • Shana Ricko
    Shana Ricko: Holyoke Police Department
  • Miranda Jordan
    Miranda Jordan: Holyoke Police Department
  • Rosemary Reyes
    Rosemary Reyes: Holyoke Police Department
  • William Melendez
    William Melendez: Holyoke Police Department
  • Louis Ocasio
    Louis Ocasio: Holyoke Police Department
  • Sylvester Ruderski
    Sylvester Ruderski: Holyoke Police Department
  • Ted Ilnicky
    Ted Ilnicky: Holyoke Police Department
  • Davian Benitez
    Davian Benitez: Holyoke Police Department
  • Jose Negron
    Jose Negron: Holyoke Police Department
  • Kenneth Torres
    Kenneth Torres: Holyoke Police Department
  • Luis Echevarria
    Luis Echevarria: Holyoke Police Department
  • Holyoke Police Department

Friday: 03/25/2022

Juvenile (16) from Springfield is charged with:

  • Possession of Class A
  • Possession of Class A to Distribute
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID
  • Carry a loaded firearm without license to carry
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID
  • Possession of a firearm during a felony
  • Possession Class B

Saturday: 03/26/2022

Stuart Chase (30) from Northampton is charged with:

  • Trespass

Eddie Rivera (45) from Springfield is charged with:

  • Trespass

Jeffery Spiller (35) from Easthampton is charged with:

  • Trespass

Alex Echevarria (43) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Warrant

Edwin Rio Coello (36) from Chicopee is charged with:

  • Trespass

Nicholas Boucher (29) from Windsor Locks, Conn. is charged with:

  • Trespass

Steven Charpentier (52) from Chicopee is charged with:

  • Possession of Class B

Sunday: 3/27/2022

Jonathan Figueroa Perez (26) from Chicopee is charged with:

  • Warrant
  • Trespass

Louis Salina (31) from West Springfield is charged with:

  • Trespass

Kristen Hackett (35) from West Springfield is charged with:

  • Trespass

Douglas Cass (32) from Hawley is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • 2 Warrants

Shana Ricko (30) from Chicopee is charged with:

  • Trespass

Wednesday: 3/30/2022

Miranda Jordan (25) from Chicopee is charged with:

  • Reckless operation of a m/v
  • Possession of Class B
  • Possession of Class B to Distribute
  • Possession of an open container of alcohol in a m/v
  • Marked lanes violation

Friday: 04/01/2022

Rosemary Reyes (39) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Possession of Class A
  • Possession of Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class A
  • Possession to Distribute Class B

William Melendez (38) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Possession of Class A
  • Possession of Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class A
  • Possession to Distribute Class B
  • Warrant

Louis Ocasio (41) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Possession of Class A
  • Possession of Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class A
  • Possession to Distribute Class B

Saturday: 04/02/2022

Sylvester Ruderski (62) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass

Ted Ilnicky (47) is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Possession Class A

Davian Benitez (28) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass

Jose Negron (40) from Springfield is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Warrant

Kenneth Torres (26) from Holyoke is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Possession to Distribute Class B

Luis Echevarria (23) from Easthampton is charged with:

  • Trespass
  • Possession to Distribute Class A