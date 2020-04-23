Muhammad found guilty in the murders of four men in 2017

Three of his victims were killed in a shooting spree in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Kori Muhammad, the man accused of killing four men in 2017, was found guilty in a Fresno County courtroom on Wednesday.

Muhammad was found guilty on three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Carl Williams, Zackary Randalls, and Mark Gassett. He was also found guilty on one count of first-degree murder for the death of David Jackson.

He was also found guilty of four counts of second-degree attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This comes about five weeks after closing arguments. Deliberations were on hold and the courthouse had closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Muhammad shot and killed three men in Downtown Fresno on the morning of April 18, 2017; Muhammad said he’d targeted them because they were white men.

The shooting spree ended after less than a minute with 16 shots fired and three men dead.

The victims were identified as Zackary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis, who worked for PG&E and was shot while sitting in a PG&E vehicle; Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno, who was shot in front of his home; and David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno, who was waiting for a bus and was chased down on foot and shot in front of Catholic Charities.

At the time of those murders, Muhammad was already wanted by police for the shooting death of another man several days earlier at a Motel 6 in central Fresno.

The unarmed security guard who was shot and killed was later identified as 25-year-old Carl Williams.

Williams’ coworkers say he was a respected leader who liked to laugh and was always smiling.

The shooting was caught on surveillance camera, and police were able to ID Muhammad as the shooter.

Former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Muhammad was watching local news using the WiFi at the Starbucks in the Tower District when he saw himself pictured as a suspect in the homicide.

Dyer said in 2017 that’s when Muhammad decided to go on his shooting spree.

On Monday, the sanity phase of the trial will begin to establish if Muhammad is hospitalized or sent to prison.