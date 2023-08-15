SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries after a shooting incident on Marble Street in Springfield earlier Tuesday evening.
According to police, detectives and officers made multiple arrests and seized multiple firearms, after they were called to a ShotSpotter activation.
No information as of now on who was arrested, or how many individuals are in custody. We will provide new information once it becomes available.
Nick Aresco is an evening anchor who has been a part of the 22News team since 2018. Follow Nick on Twitter @ArescoNick and view his bio to see more of his work.