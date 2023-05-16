GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple vehicles throughout western Massachusetts experienced break-ins on Monday.

According to the Granville Police Department, vehicles on Water Street, Old Westfield Road, and South Lane were entered and several items were stolen. Incidents like this were also reported in other communities across western Massachusetts.

In Westfield on Monday, several vehicles were broken into in the Western Avenue and Northwest Road area, according to the Westfield Police Department. All of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

This serves as a reminder to lock your vehicles, even if they are in your driveway. Remove any valuables from your car, along with the keys, since the thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles and the vehicles themselves.