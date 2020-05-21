Murder arrest made in deadly shooting on Whiting Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a second person Thursday morning in connection with a homicide on Whiting Street from March 30.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, at 11:10 a.m. officers arrested 23-year-old Davey Pagan on a warrant for the murder of Anthony Diaz.
Homicide Detectives requested and were granted a warrant on May 1 after an investigation. Police previously arrested a 17-year-old on April 7 and charged him with murder.
Walsh said Pagan and the 17-year-old both shot into a car that 21-year-old Anthony Diaz was sitting in. Diaz died due to his injuries at the hospital later that day. Another victim was wounded in the shooting but recovered.
On March 30, a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the 0-100 block of Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one later identified as Anthony Diaz.
Pagan is charged with the following:
- Arrest Warrant
- Murder
- Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm (4 Counts)