Murder arrest made in deadly shooting on Whiting Street in Springfield

Second arrest made for the murder of Anthony Diaz

Davey Pagan

Davey Pagan (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a second person Thursday morning in connection with a homicide on Whiting Street from March 30.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, at 11:10 a.m. officers arrested 23-year-old Davey Pagan on a warrant for the murder of Anthony Diaz.

Homicide Detectives requested and were granted a warrant on May 1 after an investigation. Police previously arrested a 17-year-old on April 7 and charged him with murder.

Walsh said Pagan and the 17-year-old both shot into a car that 21-year-old Anthony Diaz was sitting in. Diaz died due to his injuries at the hospital later that day. Another victim was wounded in the shooting but recovered.

On March 30, a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the 0-100 block of Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one later identified as Anthony Diaz.

Pagan is charged with the following:

  • Arrest Warrant
    • Murder
    • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
    • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
    • Carrying a Firearm without a License
    • Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building
    • Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm (4 Counts)

