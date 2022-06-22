HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are fourteen unsolved homicides in Holyoke according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.

Each case is listed below that dates back as early as 1968. They include the name of the victim, their age, location and method in which they died according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.

If you have any information on the unsolved cases below, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.

Christine Hurlburt October 12, 1968

Reported missing on October 6, 1968 after not returning home from a dance at the Mountain Park Ballroom the night before. Her body was found in the Mountain Park area of Holyoke on October 12, 1968. Omar Torres May 1, 1998

18 years-old

Died from his injuries after he was found unconscious and bleeding in the Ferguson Place area in Holyoke William Guzman December 15, 2000

34 years-old

Shot to death near the intersection of Center and Mosher Streets in Holyoke Nelson Romero January 11, 2001

20 years-old

Shot to death in an apartment at 133 Sargeant Street in Holyoke Awilda Nieves June 19, 2001

29 years-old

Found dead behind the Super 8 Motel near Anniversary Road in Holyoke Luis Garcia “Tun-Tun” April 13, 2002

16 years-old

Shot to death near the corner of High and Hampshire Streets in Holyoke Timothy Gonthier September 21, 2004

27 years-old

Shot to death in the area of Sargeant and Chestnut Street in Holyoke Luis Rodriguez January 29, 2006

45 years-old

Shot to death on 12 Hamilton Street in Holyoke Jose Sanchez December 25, 2006

19 years-old

Shot to death at an apartment located at 560 So. Summer Street in Holyoke Humberto Brindis – Holyoke (suspect in custody) June 1, 2008

45 years-old

Stabbed to death inside 554 South Street in Holyoke Oscar Castro June 19, 2011

26 years-old

Shot to death outside of the Clover Café on the corner of High and Lyman Street in Holyoke Daniel Rodriguez May 28, 2013

25 years-old

Shot to death in front of 104-106 Bliss Street in Holyoke Richard Hernandez September 14, 2013

25 years-old

Shot to death in an alleyway near Chestnut Park at the corner of Chestnut and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke Jose Santiago September 14, 2013

20 years-old

Shot to death in an alleyway near Chestnut Park at the corner of Chestnut and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke

If you have any information on the unsolved cases, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.