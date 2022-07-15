GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 1987 case of a victim found shot to death in Granville remains unsolved.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s website, 50-year-old Vittorio Boaselli was found shot to death on December 12, 1987. According to the Hartford Courant, Boaselli was also known as “Vic the Dog Man,” lived as a drifter with a black wolf-dog. He was found shot near a makeshift cockfighting arena.

If you have any information on this case, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.