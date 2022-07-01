SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting on Genesee Street Sunday evening.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Ina Street for murder charges in connection to a shooting that killed 41-year-old Rashad Taylor of Springfield.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to report a gunshot victim on the 0-100 block on Genesee Street. Officers found Taylor with gunshot wounds and provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A search warrant was applied for on Thursday and granted to arrest Rodriguez on the following charges:

Arrest Warrant

Murder

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon. A mugshot will be made available once he has been arraigned.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting.