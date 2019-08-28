Murder suspects escape Arizona prison transport

(KPNX) Two Arizona murder suspects allegedly overpowered security officers in Utah while they were being transported to Pima County on Monday and escaped, officials say.

Authorities are looking for Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, who made the officers stop about 20 minutes north of St. Johns, Arizona on Highway 191.

They overpowered the officers and fled on foot and are now believed to be driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage on the front passenger side and rear bumper damage. There’s a black diamond sticker on the back window.

The vehicle has a license plate No. 127XTY.

Authorities say the Barksdale’s should be considered dangerous. It’s unknown if they are armed, as they had no weapons at the time of their escape.

Blane Barksdale is associated with the Aryan Brotherhood, the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center says.

He allegedly has a swastika, Aryan Brotherwood and “peckerwood” tattoo. Authorities say Blane knows he is going back to prison for life and has talked before about “shooting it out with law enforcement.”

