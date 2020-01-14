Murder Trial Bombshell: Husband cleared, new suspect arrested

(WRGX) Murder charges have been dropped against a man accused of killing his wife in 1990 after the discovery of new evidence and a confession from another suspect.

Carl Harris, Jr. had been indicted in 2016 with killing his wife Tracy, then dumping her body in the Choctawhatchee River. He would have gone on trial Monday.

54-year old Jeffery Beasley, an acquaintance of the Harris’, has now been charged with that murder.

Beasley’s former wife provided information that led to his arrest, per police. She had apparently known of his involvement all along.

