SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial of a former Westfield police detective charged with killing his wife is set to begin Tuesday.

Brian Fanion was charged with murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Amy Fanion. He is alleged to have killed her during an argument while he was home on a lunch break.

Amy Fanion’s death was initially ruled a suicide.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.