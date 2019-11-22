Murder victim found in Chicopee; arrest made in case

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police say officers discovered a homicide victim, after being called to Montgomery Street for a well-being check Thursday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that around 7:00 P.M., police were called to check on the well being of a man inside a car behind 1296 Montgomery Street. Officers discovered the man was unresponsive and determined that he was dead in what they believe to be a homicide.

Wilk said detectives along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s office made an arrest in connection to the case at 4:24 a.m. Friday morning.

No other information is being released at this time. Police say there was no threat to the public and the two people involved knew each other.

