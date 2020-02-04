Mystery surrounds double murder

(WESH) An investigation is underway after two bodies were found early Saturday in the bed of a pickup along the side of a road near Eustis, Florida.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled up behind what he thought was a broken-down truck a little before 3:30 a.m.

When the deputy walked up to the truck, he found two bodies in the bed of the pickup.

The victims have been identified as Jesus Pantoja, 26, and his nephew Christopher Gutierrez, 13, both of Apopka.

“It does not appear this is drug related in any way shape or form,” said Sgt. Fred Jones of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “It does appear to be an isolated incident and that’s what we’re treating it as.”

“It appears it was isolated, that they may have been targeted,” he added.

