SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan has issued a statement about the recent uptick in gun violence.

Bishop Talbert Swan said more needs to be done to address the underlying causes of violence, funding for community-based programs to prevent violence, and more support given to local organizations that address the social and economic inequalities at the root of gun violence.

“Condolences and prayers are offered to the families affected by the recent bloodshed. It is heartbreaking to see young people lose their lives at the hands of senseless gun violence. Whether domestic violence shootings, gang or drug related violence, or racially motivated mass shootings— gun violence is taking countless lives, deteriorating our security, and undermining our democracy.

The NAACP will continue to work to support safe, sane, and sensible laws, policies, and practices that help prevent gun violence as over 30,000 lives are claimed by gun violence annually – an epidemic in communities like Springfield and Boston across the nation.

We stand in support of elected leaders committed to sensible strategies for stricter gun control and getting guns off the streets. However, gun control requires more than just policing. Gun violence is a multifaceted challenge that demands a holistic set of solutions to stop the cycles in impacted communities. In addition to limiting easy access to firearms by high-risk people, we must:

Address the underlying social and economic inequalities that fuel gun violence, Adequately fund community-based violence intervention and prevention efforts grounded in evidence that build authentic relationships with those impacted, and Support local organizations that address the social and economic inequalities at the root of gun violence.

The NAACP reiterates its strong support for safe, sane and sensible measures to end gun violence.”

Bishop Talbert Swan