Naked man arrested after allegedly chasing resident in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man after he allegedly chased a resident through her home on Damon Road in Northampton Saturday night.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, at 10:21 p.m. multiple officers were called to River Run Condominiums at 80 Damon Road for a report of a naked man chasing after residents.

When officers arrived residents directed them to the third floor of a building where they located a 22-year-old man who was allegedly covered in blood and being restrained by a resident.

Kasper said officers spoke with a victim who said she had been inside her basement apartment knitting when she heard a loud sound from another room and saw a naked man running at her window trying to break the glass with his body. After multiple attempts, he allegedly broke the glass, fell into her room, and chased her out of her apartment.

Witnesses reported that they saw the woman running up the main staircase of the building with the man chasing her. Kasper said the man then tried to force his way into another apartment, but the two occupants inside had to push against the door to keep it closed.

The man from Needham was taken to the hospital and charged with the following: