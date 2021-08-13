Naked man hid in room while woman used tanning bed at gym, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of hiding naked in a room while a woman was using a tanning bed at a South Carolina gym.

Spartanburg Police responded to a Planet Fitness on Monday about a potential voyeurism incident.

“The employees at the business were looking through some videos. After looking at the videos, that’s when they noticed some things that didn’t look right, that looked strange,” said Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department.

According to an incident report, 22-year-old Haven Grant walked into a tanning room, took off his clothes, and then walked into a different tanning room.

“The guy was assigned to one bed in a room. And then, before someone went into the next bed, he slipped in there and hid,” Littlejohn said.

Shortly afterward, a woman walked into the same room — unaware anyone was in it — and got undressed.

“She entered into the stand-up bed and didn’t know that someone was inside the room with her,” Littlejohn said.

The incident report states that, after the woman left the room, Grant did, too. The report says he then walked around the common area naked and masturbated.

“It’s not something that we typically see or that typically happens,” Littlejohn said. “So, this is probably a one-time thing.”

Police told WSPA that employees at the gym made the discovery while reviewing surveillance video, and they quickly informed the police and the woman who was tanning.

Grant was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with indecent exposure.

“I think it was some great work by the employees who were there … watching the videos and noticing that something didn’t seem right and contacting law enforcement,” Littlejohn said.

Police advised people to be aware of their surroundings.

“Turn the lights on and look around first before you get undressed. Make sure you lock the door behind you,” Littlejohn said. “I think the most important thing is checking the room beforehand and then making sure you lock that door before you decide to get undressed.”

Planet Fitness has terminated Grant’s gym membership, according to the incident report.