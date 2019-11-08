Narcotics investigation in Springfield leads to three arrests, two illegal firearms seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested three men on Thursday afternoon after a months-long narcotics investigation on Hancock Street, two who were out on bail for firearm charges.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 34-year-old James Bennett, the target of the investigation, was out on bail for firearm charges and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.
Walsh said for several months, detectives have been investigating illegal narcotics sales out of Bennett’s home at 474 Hancock Street and executed a search warrant where they seized two firearms and drug packaging materials inside the home.
Before detectives executed the search warrant they arrested Bennet, 37- year-old Michael Atkins, and detained two other people on 555 State Street. Walsh said the other two people were eventually released. 19-year-old Timothy Barnett, who was also out on bail pending the outcome of an arrest with an illegal firearm that happened last September, was arrested inside the home during the search.
Walsh said one of the firearms that police seized was reported stolen from Texas. Detectives found crack cocaine, cocaine, 97 oxycodone pills, and $520 in cash on Atkins while at the Springfield Police Department.
Barnett is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Receiving stolen property more than $1200
Bennet is charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm without a license (subsequent offense)
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Receiving stolen property more than $1200
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
Atkins is charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine (subsequent offense)
- Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine (subsequent offense)
- Possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone (subsequent offense)