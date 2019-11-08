Narcotics investigation in Springfield leads to three arrests, two illegal firearms seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested three men on Thursday afternoon after a months-long narcotics investigation on Hancock Street, two who were out on bail for firearm charges.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 34-year-old James Bennett, the target of the investigation, was out on bail for firearm charges and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Walsh said for several months, detectives have been investigating illegal narcotics sales out of Bennett’s home at 474 Hancock Street and executed a search warrant where they seized two firearms and drug packaging materials inside the home.

Before detectives executed the search warrant they arrested Bennet, 37- year-old Michael Atkins, and detained two other people on 555 State Street. Walsh said the other two people were eventually released. 19-year-old Timothy Barnett, who was also out on bail pending the outcome of an arrest with an illegal firearm that happened last September, was arrested inside the home during the search.

Walsh said one of the firearms that police seized was reported stolen from Texas. Detectives found crack cocaine, cocaine, 97 oxycodone pills, and $520 in cash on Atkins while at the Springfield Police Department.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Barnett is facing the following charges:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID

Improper storage of a firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Receiving stolen property more than $1200

Bennet is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without a license (subsequent offense)

Possession of a firearm without a license (subsequent offense)

Possession of ammunition without an FID

Improper storage of a firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Receiving stolen property more than $1200

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Atkins is charged with the following: