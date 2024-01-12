"Quincy suspects flee, but cannot hide from MSP Air Wing," video shared from state police

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two narcotics suspects were captured with the help of the Massachusetts State Police helicopter.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday officers in Quincy attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver got away and crashed the vehicle at the Route 3, I-93 split in Braintree. The two suspects ran away from the crash into nearby woods.

At around 4:35 p.m., Quincy police requested help from Massachusetts State Police Troop H patrols and the MSP Air Wing. The helicopter was operated by Trooper Timothy Hunt and tactical flight officer, Trooper Mason Oliveira.

Troopers Hunt and Oliveira located the two suspects at around 5:55 p.m. attempting to hide, lying prone on a rocky granite outcrop. The location was provided to ground units and both men were taken into custody by Quincy police.

The state police helicopters are located out of air bases in Chicopee, Plymouth, and Lawrence which assist local police in search, apprehension, and patrol operations. They also assist other state agencies including fire departments.

22News contacted Quincy police for more information and has not yet heard back.