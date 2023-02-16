SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested after police seized an illegal firearm, trafficking weight of cocaine, and dozens of EBT cards during a traffic stop.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. for an expired inspection sticker. The driver stopped the vehicle in a parking lot on the 500 block of State Street and informed the officers he had a gun in his waistband.

(Springfield Police Department)

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 29 Massachusetts DTA or EBT Cards from 29 separate individuals wrapped in a rubber band that had pin numbers and cash amounts on the back of the cards.

Officers seized a loaded firearm, 39 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and more than 900 pills of Oxycodone. Officers arrested 33-year-old Mark Centeno and 29-year-old Astrid Reyes both of Springfield.

Mark Centeno is charged with the following:

Mark Centeno (Springfield Police Department)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Obtaining Credit Card of Another with the Intent to Defraud (28 Counts)

Commission of a Felony while Armed (2 Counts)

Conspiracy

Trafficking a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)

Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Inspection Sticker

Astrid Reyes is charged with the following:

Astrid Reyes (Springfield Police Department)

Trafficking a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)

Conspiracy

Obtaining Credit Card of Another with the Intent to Defraud (28 Counts)

DTA is recommending cardholders change the PIN on their EBT cards. They have sent several text messages to inform cardholders how to protect their card. Direct deposit can also be set up for residents who receive TAFDC or EAEDC cash benefits.