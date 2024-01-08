WHITMAN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Plymouth man was arrested in connection with trafficking counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, after several months of an investigation into a drug laboratory in Whitman, a search warrant was executed for property and SUV linked to 39-year-old Andrew Billings of Plymouth. On December 21, 2023, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit raided the suspected drug lab located on Essex Street in Whitman.

When detectives entered the property, it was so badly contaminated with scattered drug material, that Troopers had to evacuate and the Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team secured the scene and evidence before the Town of Whitman could condemn the property.

Troopers seized six pounds (2,725 grams) of counterfeit Adderall pills that were field-tested and presumed to be fentanyl and 27 pounds (12,250 grams) of counterfeit Xanax tablets and loose powder which were field-tested and presumed to be methamphetamine.

Billings was arrested at his workplace in Plymouth and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and unlawful manufacture of a Class B drug. Troopers found several hundred blue oxycodone pills weighing a total of 145 grams inside his vehicle.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Norfolk County was assisted by Troopers assigned to the MSP Narcotics Section, Plymouth SPDU, Detectives from both the Plymouth and Whitman Police Departments, The W.E.B. Major Crimes and Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and inspectors assigned to the United State Postal Service.