Nearly $4K worth of scrap metal stolen, West Springfield police looking to identify suspect

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man that allegedly stole scrap metal from a business.

Police say the man in the photo allegedly stole nearly $4,000 worth of scrap metal from a business on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

The suspect was driving a van and had a Pitbull dog with him.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You can remain anonymous.

