MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police Department is looking for the public’s help with information on containers that were dumped on the side of the road on Sunday.

According to the police, someone discarded eleven 5-gallon containers illegally on Thomas Road in Montgomery sometime in the morning or afternoon on Sunday. The containers were sealed and filled with unknown liquids.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) said the initial tests showed that the liquids do not pose an immediate hazard. Further testing by MassDEP is being conducted.

(Russell – Montgomery Police Department) (Russell – Montgomery Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to call Lt. Sean Shattuck at 413-862-6209 and can remain anonymous.