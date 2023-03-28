SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Monday night after police seized nearly a kilogram of cocaine and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation around 10 p.m. near the area of Grand and Revere streets. Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspected vehicle and located a loaded firearm and approximately 853 grams of cocaine inside a bag.

Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department

Officers arrested the driver, 45-year-old Lennox Neath of Springfield, and the passenger, 36-year-old Kelly McCarthy of Hampden.

Neath will be charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Cocaine Trafficking More than 200 Grams

McCarthy will be charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Cocaine Trafficking More than 200 Grams

Walsh also said no victims or property damage was found in connection to the SpotSpotter activation.