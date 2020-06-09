Breaking News
Nearly three-month-long shooting investigation in Pittsfield leads to an arrest

Teddy Cepeda (Photo Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police recently arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Fenn Street back in March.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, on March 27, officers were called to Fenn Street after a ShotSpotter activation and later learned a gunshot victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

After almost a three-month-long investigation, officers arrested 41-year-old Teddy Cepeda on Thursday, June 4 on an outstanding warrant.

Cepeda is being charged with the following:

  • Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of building
  • Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card

