Nearly three-month-long shooting investigation in Pittsfield leads to an arrest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police recently arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Fenn Street back in March.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, on March 27, officers were called to Fenn Street after a ShotSpotter activation and later learned a gunshot victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

After almost a three-month-long investigation, officers arrested 41-year-old Teddy Cepeda on Thursday, June 4 on an outstanding warrant.

Cepeda is being charged with the following: