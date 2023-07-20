BOSTON (WWLP) – Needham police officer found guilty Thursday by a federal jury of conspiring to trade on inside information about a Massachusetts company’s planned acquisition of a California semiconductor company.

David Forte, 60, of Acton, was convicted of conspiracy and securities fraud. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, in June 2016, Forte, an officer with the Needham Police Department, got material non-public information from his brother, a senior executive at Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog), a Wilmington, Mass. semiconductor company, about Linear Technology Corp. (Linear), based in Milpitas, California.

Younis and another co-conspirator, who purchased Linear securities in the week before the deal was announced, received the information from Forte. Younis and his co-conspirator sold their Linear stocks after the deal was announced. For Forte’s stock tip, Younis and another co-conspirator paid Forte cash kickbacks.

“Today, a federal jury found that Mr. Forte cheated the securities markets. He engaged in a conspiracy to trade on inside information. He illegally had tomorrow’s news today. Mr. Forte thought he could use his connections to make a quick buck by tilting the scale for his close friends’ financial benefit,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Insider trading is cheating, plain and simple. It hurts honest investors and damages the public’s confidence that our markets are open and fair. This office and our law enforcement partners will maintain the integrity of our financial markets and prosecute those who seek to corrupt them for their personal gain.”

“David Forte thought he was above the law when he conspired with childhood friends to trade on material, non-public information. Today’s conviction sends an unambiguous message that the temporary gains of insider training will lead to life-long consequences, including being a felon,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Insider trading undermines faith in our financial markets and harms the everyday investors who play by the rules. The FBI takes this crime seriously. If you choose to conduct this type of illegal behavior, know that we will ensure you are held accountable.”

For conspiracy to commit securities fraud, you can get up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice your gross gain or loss. Securities fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million. Depending on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, a federal district court judge will impose a sentence.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs set sentencing for Oct. 24, 2023. The Department of Justice states that Forte and two alleged co-conspirators were charged in January 2020. One of those co-conspirators, John Younis, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to one month of home detention and two years of probation after pleading guilty to his role in the conspiracy. A second alleged co-conspirator has pleaded not guilty.

