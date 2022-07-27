BOSTON (WWLP) – A New Bedford man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing fentanyl intended for distribution.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Marquise Thompson, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

In October 2020, Thompson was arrested prior to his attempt to sell fentanyl. After his arrest, state and federal officials recovered more than 20 grams of fentanyl and packaging materials from an apartment that Thompson was using in New Bedford to store the narcotics.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provides for a mandatory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.