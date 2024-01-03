SOMERSET, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a deadly wrong-way crash that killed a 15-year-old and his grandparents on Christmas night is facing new charges.

Adam Gauthier, 41, is now being charged with three counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide, following the deaths of 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda and his grandparents, 73-year-old Floriano Arruda, and 68-year-old Donna Arruda.

The 15-year-old died on Christmas night, his grandfather died the following day, and his grandmother died of her injuries on Friday.

Police say Gauthier was drunk when he crossed over the median of Veterans Memorial Bridge and hit their car head-on.

A wake will be held on Thursday in Fall River, and a funeral will be held on Friday in Somerset.