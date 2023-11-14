SEEKONK, Mass. (WWLP) – There is new information about what led up to a little girl in Seekonk being badly burned.

The 4-year-old’s mother, Guilene Gerome, and aunt Franzceska Gerome were in court on Monday. Prosecutors said that her aunt was watching her on October 8th.

She told police her niece fell into a fire pit. The women waited until the next day to call 911. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the little girl was in critical condition by that point.

Her body was in shock due to the burns she suffered, and her organs were not functioning properly, which put her at risk of cardiac arrest.

Investigators say the burns are consistent with hot water being poured on her body. Both women are facing multiple charges and remain in custody.