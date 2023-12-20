NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators in New Bedford have released new information about a baby whose body was found earlier this month.

The body of an infant was found on December 9th at the site of an old military fort and local park. A person walking along a path by the water at Fort Taber found the body of a baby wrapped in a blanket shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Police said the baby boy had been dead for one to four weeks before the body was discovered. Investigators have not identified the baby.

An autopsy is still in progress and a manner of death has not been released. Investigators said they have weeks’ worth of surveillance footage to review and that forensic testing is being done by an outside lab in Texas.