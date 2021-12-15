New developments in COVID-19 legal case at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some new developments in the legal case against former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

State Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a notice of appeal in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home case.

Her office is seeking a reversal of the decision to dismiss charges against the former superintendent and former medical director in connection with the deadly COVID-19 outbreak here at the facility back in 2020.

A statewide grand jury indicted Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton in September of 2020, for their alleged roles in the outbreak that killed at least 77 veterans.

However last month, a Hampden Superior Court judge dismissed the criminal neglect charges. Healey filed the appeal in Hampden County Superior Court, the Medicaid Fraud Division is handling the case.

The charges previously filed against Clinton and Walsh were five counts both of Caretaker Who Wantonly or Recklessly Commits or Permits Bodily Injury to an Elder or Disabled Person and Caretaker Who Wantonly or Recklessly Commits or Permits Abuse, Neglect, or Mistreatment to an Elder or Disabled Person.

The case will now be transferred to the Appeals court, where a formal appeal will be entered