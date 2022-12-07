SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New developments today to an unresolved murder in Springfield that goes back almost 32 years.

Shana Price was just 17-years-old when she was murdered in Springfield’s Blunt Park. And thanks to forensic evidence found at the scene, a composite sketch of the killer has now been created.

It’s a bit of positive news for Shana Price’s family who have been anguished by her unsolved murder since 1990. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gullini unveiling a composite sketch of her killer created by using Phenotyping technology. Technology that uses a DNA sample from the killer to create a prediction of ancestry and physical appearance.

“The first sketch depicts the suspect at the age of 25 and the second sketch depicts this same suspect at the age of 57,” Attorney Gullini told 22News.

This is the same technology was used to create sketches of the killer in the Lisa Ziegert case.

The DA’s office hoping these sketches bring new leads to this unresolved murder. It was almost 32 years ago, the day after Christmas when Price was found by a Springfield Parks and Recreation Forman.

She had been beaten and sexually abused. Physical evidence recovered from the scene was sent to the Massachusetts State Police crime lab for testing and analysis. In July 2001, an unknown single source male DNA profile was developed from the evidence, but the DNA profile did not match up in any local or international DNA databases. Price’s family holding out hope this new development brings them closer to finding the killer.

“I need you to help up Springfield. Help us united states help us whoever you are find this person because we need closure, we need to be able to move on and celebrate her life instead of worrying every day if the person is still out there to do this to other people,” said Laquana Price, Price’s sister

The District Attorney’s office has created a dedicated phone line to tips of the Shana’s murder. It is 413-432-9881.