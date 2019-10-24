Breaking News
No threat after device found on Turnpike road in Turners Falls
1  of  2
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Wayfinders to break ground for 38 new apartments in Holyoke WATCH LIVE on Big Game Bound: Which QB will be missing from Sunday Night Football, the 49ers take on the Panthers and we talk with the “Morning Men” from SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

New evidence in Disney memorabilia heist

Crime

by: WESH's Amanda Dukes

Posted: / Updated:

Officials said they have new evidence in the case of a former Disney employee accused of stealing valuable memorabilia from the Haunted Mansion.

Items that were stolen included dresses, wigs and even pieces of rides in other parts of the park.

The latest evidence released in the Disney theft case shows not only pictures of accused thief Patrick Spikes wearing a wig he allegedly stole but also a dramatic moment when detectives wrestled him to the ground.

Spikes was arrested in May on charges he stole, and then sold, $7,000 worth of costumes from Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pUrRYX

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories