DURHAM, NH. (WWLP) – A medical examiner has ruled the death of a man from New Hampshire to be a homicide.

41-year-old Alexander Talcott was found dead in his home, with a stab wound in his neck. Talcott was a GOP activist and lawyer.

Talcott was found dead in his Bennett Road home on Saturday morning.

Police say that they have identified all the individuals involved, and there is no known threat to the public. Investigators have not released the name of the person who stabbed Talcott, and they have yet to determine if this was an act of self-defense.