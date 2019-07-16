New Hampshire man arrested after police chase on Mass Pike

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police chase on the Mass Pike ended with an arrest Monday afternoon. 

State Police told 22News, a man was driving erratically on Rt. 90 eastbound near Exit 2 in Lee by a construction zone. 

The man reportedly nearly hit construction workers and prompted a chase by a state trooper. Thirty-two-year-old James Alesse of Dover, New Hampshire was arrested on several charges including failing to stop for police. 

The charges he’s facing are listed below:  

  • Failing to stop for police 
  • Operating on the median 
  • Speeding to endanger 
  • Driving at a dangerous speed 
  • Excessive speed in a construction zone 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation