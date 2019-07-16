New Hampshire man arrested after police chase on Mass Pike

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police chase on the Mass Pike ended with an arrest Monday afternoon.

State Police told 22News, a man was driving erratically on Rt. 90 eastbound near Exit 2 in Lee by a construction zone.

The man reportedly nearly hit construction workers and prompted a chase by a state trooper. Thirty-two-year-old James Alesse of Dover, New Hampshire was arrested on several charges including failing to stop for police.

The charges he’s facing are listed below: