New Hampshire man arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BOSTON, Mass. (USDOJ) – The FBI Boston Division has arrested a Keene, New Hampshire man for his alleged role in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6.

On Monday, special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Boston Division’s New Hampshire Joint Terrorism Task Force, with the assistance of the Keene, NH Police Department, arrested Jason Daniel Riddle, 32, of Keene, New Hampshire, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia. He was taken into custody without incident and is charged with the following:

18 U.S.C. § 1752 (a) (1) (2) – Knowingly Entering or Remaining in Any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority

18 U.S.C. § 641 – Theft of Government Property

40 U.S.C. § 5104 (e)(2)(D) and (G) – Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Riddle’s arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to six.