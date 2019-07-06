New Hampshire man arrested on drug, motor vehicle charges in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was arraigned on drug and motor vehicle charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Route 10 in Bernardston Friday morning.

State Police took 24-year-old Nicholas Doolittle into custody around 3:50 a.m., after a trooper saw a vehicle traveling on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston and determined the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license.

The trooper stopped the vehicle on Route 10 near Merrifield Road. While searching the car after arresting Doolittle, the trooper allegedly found containers of Dabs (THC), marijuana edibles, marijuana vape oil cartridges, THC packets, marijuana, items consistent with the packaging and sale of narcotics, and more than $16,000.00 in cash.

Doolittle was taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls and booked on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Registration not in possession

Doolittle was held on a $5,000 bail before he was arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Friday.