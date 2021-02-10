New Hampshire man charged for illegally possessing firearms and intent to distribute narcotics at Encore casino

WOBURN, Mass. (Mass.gov) – A New Hampshire man has been indicted in connection with illegally possessing two firearms and three large capacity magazines and allegedly intending to sell narcotics at Encore Boston Harbor, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday.

Matthew Gorman, 32, of New Hampshire, was indicted Thursday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts), Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (3 counts), Possession of a Firearm Without a License Outside Home Or Business (2 counts), and Possession of a Loaded Firearm (2 counts), as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Methamphetamine) (1 count). He will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

Pursuant to an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Encore Boston Harbor, Gorman was stopped in a motor vehicle on the casino premises and found to be in illegal possession of two semi-automatic pistols and three large capacity magazines. Gorman is also alleged to have been in possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which authorities allege he was intending to distribute.

All of these charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Gaming Enforcement Division has a dedicated group of prosecutors and investigators who enforce the state’s Expanded Gaming Act of 2011 and investigate and prosecute illegal activity such as gaming-related financial crime, organized crime, corruption and money laundering, including the majority of criminal activity occurring at the state’s casinos.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Emil A. Ata and Assistant Attorney General Kristyn Dusel Kelly, both of AG Healey’s Gaming Enforcement Division, with assistance from Digital Evidence Analyst Jobal Thomas of the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab. The case was investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Encore Boston Harbor with assistance from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett Police Department, and Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.