CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to extortionate bomb threats against Harvard University.

According to the Department of Justice, 55-year-old William A. Giordani pleaded guilty to one count of concealing a federal felony. His sentencing has been scheduled for April 25.

Back on April 13, 2023, Giordani placed a large tool bag that contained a locked safe filled with fireworks and electrical wires in the center of Harvard’s Science Center Plaza. A short time later, Harvard University police received a call from someone using a voice changer saying they had placed three bombs on the campus. The caller also demanded payment in Bitcoin to prevent the detonation of these bombs.

The caller told police they could find the first bomb in the Science Center Plaza. Police located the device and evacuated the area. A bomb squad from the Cambridge Police Department was called in and disabled the alleged bomb. No other devices were found on the campus.

An investigation revealed Giordani had been recruited through a Craigslist advertisement to join an extortion scheme. After the incident, Giordani deleted incriminating text messages and told his girlfriend to not speak to anyone as he went on the run from police.

Giordani faces up to three years in prison and one year of supervised release.