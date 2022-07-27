BOSTON (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was sentenced Wednesday in Boston for drug and firearm offenses.

Brandon Ortiz, 25, of Manchester, N.H., was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

On June 6, 2019, Lawrence police were called about a motor vehicle incident involving a firearm. During the investigation, officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition from Ortiz.

It is illegal for Ortiz to possess a firearm and ammunition due to a prior 2018 domestic violence conviction.