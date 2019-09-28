New Hampshire man who stabbed State Police trooper to spend 10-12 years in jail

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A guilty plea Friday from the man who stabbed a State Police trooper after a multi-state police chase in New Salem on October 19, 2018.

Nineteen-year-old Nghia Le of New Hampshire was ordered to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. He’s been in custody since his arrest last October.

Le lead police on a high-speed chase through New Hampshire and Vermont. It ended in Franklin County.

That’s where he attacked and repeatedly slashed State Trooper Mark Whitcomb. Another police officer is credited with saving Whitcomb by shooting Le, to stop the attack.

Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police released the statement below: