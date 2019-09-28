New Hampshire man who stabbed State Police trooper to spend 10-12 years in jail

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A guilty plea Friday from the man who stabbed a State Police trooper after a multi-state police chase in New Salem on October 19, 2018.
Nineteen-year-old Nghia Le of New Hampshire was ordered to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. He’s been in custody since his arrest last October.
Le lead police on a high-speed chase through New Hampshire and Vermont. It ended in Franklin County.
That’s where he attacked and repeatedly slashed State Trooper Mark Whitcomb. Another police officer is credited with saving Whitcomb by shooting Le, to stop the attack.
Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police released the statement below:
The events of October 19, 2018 in the town of New Salem once again reminded us — even thought we don’t need a reminder — that for State Troopers and Police Officers there is no such thing as a routine day.
Trooper Mark Whitcomb and Erving Police Officer James Loynd acted heroically that day to resolve the serious threat to public safety that this defendant posed. We gratefully recognize the courage shown by both men, and I extend the special thanks of the entire Massachusetts State Police to Officer Loynd for ending the attack on Trooper Whitcomb. Also, were it not for the incredible work of emergency medical personnel, this incident might have had a very different, and much worse, outcome.
I thank the Court for its consideration of the severity of this crime. I also thank the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne, the case prosecutor, for their advocacy and vigorous pursuit of justice for Trooper Whitcomb.
Even today, nearly one year later, Trooper Whitcomb continues his rehabilitation and recovery from the serious injuries suffered that day. We continue to hold him, his family, and all law enforcement officers in our prayers.